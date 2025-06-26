BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 24 minutes ago

The FDA approved Lenacapavir, the first twice-a-year injection to prevent HIV, marking a historic step in public health. Mistr, an LGBTQIA+-owned platform known for making sexual healthcare accessible, is stepping up again, offering this groundbreaking option to the communities that need it most.

The approval followed the success of the PURPOSE 1 study, which showed that Lenacapavir was safe and effective in preventing HIV in cisgender women, reported Gilead.

Mistr’s Plan: Turning Approval Into Access

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISTR (@heymistr)

Lenacapavir, sold under the name Yeztugo, has the potential to change how HIV prevention looks and feels — literally. Mistr is ready! With a coast-to-coast infrastructure that already includes digital access and physical storefronts in West Hollywood, the Castro, Hell’s Kitchen, Wilton Manors, Northalsted, Oaklawn, and Las Vegas, the platform offers medication through a streamlined system designed for real-life use.

Advertisement

Additionally, Mistr hasn’t forgotten about those outside of the listed hubs.

“For patients outside these hubs, MISTR has activated a network of community-based healthcare providers to ensure nationwide access,” the official website reports.

Mistr has always centered care around ease, clarity, and community. The process begins online, where patients consult with Mistr’s licensed providers via telehealth. From there, eligible individuals are connected to in-person services for the injection, available in neighborhoods where LGBTQIA+ life thrives.

This hybrid approach — digital for convenience, in-person for delivery — keeps the human side of medicine intact.

Advertisement

“Lenacapavir is a true game-changer in HIV prevention,” said Tristan Schukraft, Founder and CEO of MISTR on the platform. “Just two injections a year — that’s it. It’s discreet, effective, and finally makes long-term PrEP adherence simple and practical for more people.”

Since Mistr doesn’t rely on insurance companies to dictate coverage, patients don’t have to fight to be prioritized, which is by design. The platform collaborates with manufacturers and patient assistance programs to eliminate financial barriers for eligible individuals.

“Ending HIV requires innovation and access,” Schukraft added. “We’ve built the system to make both possible — and now, with Lenacapavir, we’re one step closer.”

What to Know About Dosage? And Why It’s a Big Deal?

Here’s what makes Lenacapavir stand out: it requires only two injections per year. That means no daily pills, no monthly refills, and far fewer interruptions to people’s lives. For many, especially those who have struggled with adherence or who simply want a more discreet option, this can be the difference between stress and stability.

Advertisement

According to FDA guidance, individuals receive a subcutaneous injection once every six months. There’s no daily pill lead-in like older regimens require. That’s what makes this such a meaningful evolution in how we talk about and live with HIV prevention.

Making HIV Prevention Work for Real-Life

Mistr’s role in the sexual health space isn’t new. The platform was built around inclusion, practicality, and real-world problem-solving. Its network brings together doctors, pharmacists, and policy professionals who have removed unnecessary delays for thousands of patients.

That human-first approach also extends to education. While Lenacapavir is getting headlines now, Mistr remains committed to ensuring people know everything they need to know about PrEP. The platform still offers oral PrEP, such as Truvada, and works with each person to find the best fit. There is no pressure, just options. Mistr helps you understand everything you need to know about PrEP so you can choose what works best for you. The platform will offer Lenacapavir as soon as it becomes available.

Even as science evolves, stigma persists. That’s why Mistr’s model matters. It allows users to access PrEP from their phones, talk to queer-affirming providers, and receive support without stepping into environments that might feel hostile or confusing.

Advertisement

Next Steps in Prevention

We’re witnessing a shift. Lenacapavir is providing people with a new way to protect their health quietly and effectively, with just two doses per year. But science alone won’t change lives unless an infrastructure supports it. That’s where Mistr comes in.

By pairing virtual care with in-person delivery and eliminating the insurance middleman, Mistr is helping communities get ahead of HIV, not just react to it. For those who have been waiting for more flexible and affirming options, this is the moment.

While Lenacapavir might be the newest offering, the message stays the same: You deserve tools that work for your life, knowledge of everything about PrEP, and care that actually cares.

With this twice-a-year shot and a trusted platform to deliver it, the future of HIV prevention looks different and a whole lot brighter.

Advertisement

About Mistr

Mistr is a gay-owned and operated online platform that brings together doctors, pharmacists, and industry minds to provide resources and PrEP to folks in need. Instead of relying on insurance providers to approve the purchase of PrEP, Mistr cuts out the middleman to help people get their prescriptions covered.

Would you consider switching to Lenacapavir for twice-a-year HIV protection? Why or why not? Share your thoughts in the comments.