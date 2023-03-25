Mini Mogul: North West Prepping For Her New Skin and Toy Lines

Kim Kardashian is already trying to turn her kids into young entrepreneurs her daughter, North West, is looking to launch skincare and toy lines.

via: The Sun

Kim has been prepping North for her successful future as she filed four new trademarks in her daughter’s name all on March 10, 2023.

The first trademark filed is for “non-medicated skin preparations, skin moisturizers, skin lotions, skin creams, skin cleansers.”

North’s beauty line also plans to expand into: “Skin serums, facial oils, body oils, bath and shower gels, bubble bath, body powders, cosmetics, fragrances, hair care preparations,” and more.

The Hulu star also plans for North to build her own toy business empire, as a second trademark details “toy figures, doll accessories, dolls, drawing toys, infant toys, mechanical action toys, play sets for action figures, soft sculpture toys, bath toys,” and more.

Her toy company may also include: “Children’s educational toys for developing fine motor and cognitive skills, musical toys, toy food, toy cookware, baby gyms, playground balls, and sport balls.”

North’s third trademark promises advertising services and her fourth includes “entertainment in the nature of providing information in means of a global computer network in the fields of entertainment and pop culture.”

Kim filed similar trademarks for North back in 2019, but at the time included an additional trademark for clothing.