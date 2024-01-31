Miles Teller Reportedly Interested in Joining Michael Jackson Biopic - Potential Role Revealed

Miles Teller might be joining the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic.

In recent weeks, we’ve gotten some big casting details about the project which stars the late King of Pop’s nephew Jafaar Jackson as the “Thriller” singer.

New Oscar nominee Colman Domingo will play the Jackson family patriarch Joe, and Nia Long will play the singer’s mother Katherine.

We even learned who would be playing a young Michael in the movie.

Now, reports are suggesting that Miles is interested in a role, and some details have been revealed.

According to Deadline, Miles has not finalized talks for the role. However, he might play one of MJ‘s attorneys.

The outlet noted that there were three attorneys who prominently worked with Michael throughout his career – Howard Weitzman, Mark Geragos and Thomas Mesereau.

This cast just keeps getting more interesting by the day.