Mike Tyson and Jake Paul’s Netflix Livestreamed Boxing Match Postponed Due to Tyson Ulcer Flare-Up | lovebscott.com

The fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson — to be livestreamed on Netflix — will not take place as originally scheduled for July 20 because of Tyson’s recent ulcer flare-up, the event’s promoter said.

According to a statement from Most Valuable Promotions, the fight will be re-scheduled for a later date.

The statement read: ‘The upcoming highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will unfortunately be postponed.

‘During a follow up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations.

‘Both Mike and Jake are in agreement that it is only fair to ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level.

‘The health and well-being of athletes is our top priority, and we fully support Mike in taking the necessary time to allow him to perform at the level he expects of himself.

‘Mike is expected to return to his full training schedule in the coming weeks and is eager to get back in the ring.

‘MVP anticipates rescheduling the match to later this year at AT&T Stadium, and we look forward to an exciting and well-prepared contest between these two exceptional athletes. The new date of the fight will be announced by next Friday, June 7th.’

Tyson said, ‘I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time.

‘Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flareup, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover.

‘My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good.

‘I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.’

‘I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night,’ said Jake Paul. ‘My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake – when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish.

‘Paul vs Tyson will be one for the ages, and I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup.’

According to MVP, tickets will be honored for the new date and anyone unable to attend is eligible for a refund.

The fight had been highly anticipated as Tyson’s first steps back in the ring since a bout against Roy Jones Jr in 2020.

The ulcer flareup in question occurred onboard an American Airlines flight from Miami to LA on Sunday, May 26 – forcing flight staff to ask passengers if there was a doctor on board to provide assistance.

Tyson said that he was ‘doing great’ in recovery, but clearly he wasn’t in good enough health to keep fighting. He even joked that he ‘doesn’t need’ to be at 100 percent in order to beat Paul.

But even that mid-air incident isn’t the first time that the boxing great had been spotted in poor health in recent years.

Speaking ahead of the fight the 57-year-old admitted that, while his training is going well, his body isn’t what it used to be.

