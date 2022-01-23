Mike Hill Surprises Fans by Sharing Honest Account of Marital Issues with Former 'RHOA' Star Cynthia Bailey

He revealed this in an interview with Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, citing that the argument came up while celebrating their wedding anniversary.

“Sunday was our anniversary, and then I took Monday off and had to go back to work on Tuesday. We basically stayed in town and went to this great hotel that’s in town in West Hollywood, and we just chilled, went to dinner, and enjoyed each other’s company,” he said.

“But I’ll say because we are also very transparent…yeah we argue, and I’m going to tell you right now that Sunday was great [but] that Monday, I was like, ‘We might not make it to year two.’ Because it was just something that happened, I don’t go too far into our business – it was nothing malicious. It was just a misunderstanding. A lot of times, it’s just communication.”

Hill and Bailey’s wiliness to work through their difficult moments sustained their marriage even when outside challenges tried to cause them some trouble. The couple recently faced another bump in their marriage when a woman claimed that she had sent her nudes to Hill.

When TMZ caught up with Hill and Bailey, the couple proved to the public that there was no trouble in paradise. They denounced the woman’s allegations, tagging it as an annoying rumor. The sportscaster further threatened to take legal actions if the woman continued painting him in a bad light.

“We’ll take care of it the way it’s supposed to be taken care of,” he said to the news outlet. Hill also admitted he does not have any relationship with his accuser but hoped she would seek psychological help.

Listen, with honesty and transparency comes accountability. ALL couples go through things — whether cameras are rolling or not.