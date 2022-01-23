Ari Lennox Wants to Be Dropped From Label Because She Wants to ‘Be Free’

Ari Lennox is sick of her record label and is ready to be dropped.

via Complex:

The singer—who just this week vowed to no longer do interviews or visit South Africa after a podcaster “ambushed and blindsded” her with questions about her sex life—tweeted that she wants to “be free” and called the interview the “icing on the cake.”

“I will continue to sing about dick when I want,” Lennox wrote. “And you misogynistic peasants can continue to jerk off to my music thank you!!!! Good morning.”

Lennox then called out those who complained online about her experiences, writing that they “wouldn’t last a day as a signed artist.” Lennox is currently signed to Interscope and Dreamville.

“For Christ sakes,” she wrote. “I realize I have no hits. I realize you all can live without hearing my music. I realize my complaining is so aggravating to y’all . I don’t ask blogs to post me when I’m at my worst. You judgemental self hating parasites wouldn’t last a day as a signed artist… Complaining that I’m complaining about the shit I’m going through meanwhile in real life you’re just as unhappy just as fucked up. You crying in the car too. Somebody calling you insensitive and dramatic too. You could never be honest about your demons.”

