Miguel and Nazanin Mandi Vacation at Amangiri Together 4 Months After Separation [Photo + Video]

Are Miguel and Nazanin Mandi working things out?

via: AceShowbiz

More than three months after confirming their split, the “Sky Walker” crooner and his estranged wife sparked reconciliation rumors after they’re spotted vacationing together.

On Sunday, January 9, the “Dreamcatcher” actress shared on Instagram Story a video of her ex driving what appeared to be a golf cart. In the clip, the two were seen smiling and laughing together.

Nazanin went on to share a mirror selfie of her and Miguel. She also posted several other pictures from their trip in the middle of the desert on her Instagram feed. One photo saw her wearing a ring on that finger.

Fans have since assumed that the pair have rekindled their romance. One person in particular gushed, “Sooo happy to see the two of you together! You guys always keep it real, and it’s so appreciated #couplegoals.”

Another exclaimed, “Queen!!! sooo elated to see you & migs together again! I knew you’d find you way back to one another. I love you guys.” A third added, “Yesssssssssss! RING BACK ONNNN!” Someone else then chimed in, “Omg thank the heavens y’all passed the test! You’re better together! I love y’all!”

The getaway came after Nazanin and Miguel went public with their separation in September 2021. “After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now,” their representative declared in a statement to PEOPLE. “The couple both wish each other well.”

Nazanin and Miguel first met when they were 18 years old back in 2005, long before he signed his first record deal and she began her modelling career. Nazanin once shared that she’d asked whether he had a girlfriend, to which he responded, “No, but I’m looking for one,” and the two traded numbers. “Ever since then, it’s been one hell of a ride,” she said.

Miguel and Nazanin then became an item and stayed together. The twosome, who dated for 10 years before getting engaged in 2016, tied the knot at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Simi Valley, California in November 2018.

We wish nothing but the best for the two.