Migos’ Quavo And Takeoff Announce Joint Single, Offset Unfollows Them [Photos + Video]

Migos fans are worried the Atlanta trio may be on the verge of calling it quits — or already have.

via: Stereogum

Breakup rumors are swirling around Migos after users noticed that Offset had unfollowed band members Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram. Even more suspicious? Cardi B, Offset’s wife, has apparently also unfollowed the two Atlanta rappers. This comes on the heels of Quavo and Takeoff announcing they were releasing new music as a duo called Unc And Phew (Quavo, of course, is Takeoff’s uncle, so the name definitely fits). Their new song is called “Hotel Lobby.”

Migos’ most recent album is 2021’s Culture III, and all three performers have released solo albums independent of one another. Last October, Quavo revealed plans for a sophomore solo album and teased a Migos tour, but dates never materialized.

“Hotel Lobby” drops this Friday.

A lot can change in a year and if Offset’s social media behavior is any indication of what’s ahead, Migos as rap fans once knew them could be a thing of the past. Check out some of the reactions below.

YSL in jail on RICO charges

Lil Keed dead

Migos split up this is the worst week in Atlanta history — Trashvis (@Trashvis) May 18, 2022

Quavo and Takeoff after kicking Offset out of Migos pic.twitter.com/dU7M1z2hTE — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) May 19, 2022

Migos breaking up would be worse than the Beatles https://t.co/7uyMIWS15R — Mr. Shagwell (@_chillfrom93til) May 18, 2022

Migos done finally split up lol damn — Creezy: The Winning Loser ? (@RebCreezy) May 18, 2022

rap is dying.

thug arrested, migos may have split, keed died, wtf is goin on this week man https://t.co/KcSP4uzPN2 — mr. tex and the big steppers ? free thugger (@TexanicoYT) May 18, 2022

The Migos having possibly broken up is sad but makes sense to me. It’s been clear for a while now that they were never going to make an album as good as Culture together again. — King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) May 19, 2022

Me tryna fix Atlanta after hearing rumors the Migos done broke up ? pic.twitter.com/J67LgWSs7p — Atlanta Hood Historian (@kodakk6000) May 19, 2022

Migos allegedly breaking up is honestly the end of an era. They changed the young generation of trap music, put Versace back on the map in urban spaces & created an entire generation of rap offspring All good things come to an end, but their impact will be felt for years to come — TheFineAuthor (@TheFineAuthor_) May 19, 2022

damn this really the end for the migos? why else would offset unfollow quavo and takeoff — SK?? (@raptalksk) May 18, 2022

In honor of Migos potentially breaking up let’s revisit when Joe Budden almost got jumped by Quavo Takeoff and Offset lmao pic.twitter.com/86ShIEkKPa — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) May 19, 2022