  1. Home
  2. News

Migos’ Quavo And Takeoff Announce Joint Single, Offset Unfollows Them [Photos + Video]

May 19, 2022 12:17 PM PST

Migos fans are worried the Atlanta trio may be on the verge of calling it quits — or already have.

via: Stereogum

Breakup rumors are swirling around Migos after users noticed that Offset had unfollowed band members Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram. Even more suspicious? Cardi B, Offset’s wife, has apparently also unfollowed the two Atlanta rappers. This comes on the heels of Quavo and Takeoff announcing they were releasing new music as a duo called Unc And Phew (Quavo, of course, is Takeoff’s uncle, so the name definitely fits). Their new song is called “Hotel Lobby.”

Migos’ most recent album is 2021’s Culture III, and all three performers have released solo albums independent of one another. Last October, Quavo revealed plans for a sophomore solo album and teased a Migos tour, but dates never materialized.

“Hotel Lobby” drops this Friday.

A lot can change in a year and if Offset’s social media behavior is any indication of what’s ahead, Migos as rap fans once knew them could be a thing of the past. Check out some of the reactions below.

Share This Post

Tags:MigosOffsetQuavo