Michigan has once again proven that hate has no home here! While the current administration continues to dismantle gender identity protections, Michigan refuses to waver in protecting LGBTQIA+ rights. The state’s latest move expands its hate crime law to include gender identity and sexual orientation. This bold stance declares that Michigan values everyone, regardless of their identity.

States Standing Firm Against Anti-LGBTQIA+ Policies

Within Trump’s first two weeks in office, he signed an executive order restricting access to gender-affirming health care for youth under age 19. By his fourth week, he had already signed four executive orders targeting trans individuals, including banning trans women from women’s sports.

“The radical left has waged an all-out campaign to erase the very concept of biological sex and replace it with a militant transgender ideology,” Trump said from a podium at the White House, with dozens of women and girls standing behind him. “With this executive order, the war on women’s sports is over.”

Despite federal rollbacks on LGBTQIA+ protections under the Trump administration and the president threatening to withhold funding for those against his EOs, states across the country are refusing to back down. While conservative leaders push policies that erase gender identity protections, progressive states are strengthening their legal safeguards. California, New York, and Illinois have reinforced their own anti-discrimination laws, guaranteeing that transgender and nonbinary individuals remain protected in workplaces, healthcare, and housing. And now, Michigan has played its next hand in the movement, proving that inclusivity is non-negotiable.

Michigan Takes a Stand for Gender Identity Protections

According to MLive, Michigan has now joined the ranks of states explicitly protecting gender identity or expression, age, disability, etc. under its hate crime law. It is the first revision to the law in over three decades. The expansion means that crimes motivated by bias against someone’s gender identity or sexual orientation will carry steeper penalties, securing justice for victims and making it clear that such acts of hate will not be tolerated. This change is particularly crucial at a time when violence against transgender individuals, especially Black trans women, continues to rise nationwide.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic lawmakers championed this legislative change, emphasizing Michigan’s commitment to equality. Attorney General Dana Nessel, a vocal advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights, praised the law’s expansion. Additionally, MLive shared that Nessel pointed out that Michigan’s previous hate crime law failed to protect everyone.

“Our state’s previous hate crime laws were inadequate to deter and properly prosecute those that target Michigan residents with fear and hatred, simply for who they are,” Nessel said. “Hate crimes are intended to send a message, an inherently violent message of intolerance, to vulnerable communities. At the Department of Attorney General, and particularly in our Hate Crimes unit, we know that stronger laws such as these can help us better protect Michigan residents from the scourge of hatred in our state.”

Michigan’s Hate Crime Law Revised

Michigan’s hate crime law currently bans assault, property damage, and threats meant to intimidate or harass someone based on race, color, religion, gender, or national origin. The new law will broaden protections, adding sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, disability, age, ethnicity, and associations with protected groups. The changes take effect at the beginning of April.

The expansion of Michigan’s hate crime law marks a significant step in the fight for LGBTQIA+ rights. It also sends a powerful message to other states: protecting all people, regardless of gender identity, should be the standard. As the Trump administration continues to undo crucial protections, Michigan proves that federal politics doesn’t have to dictate progress. Instead, it can be driven by the people who refuse to let hate define their communities.

A Future of Inclusivity

While federal protections remain uncertain, Michigan does not intend to leave the LGBTQIA+ community behind. As the fight for equality continues, Michigan’s leadership proves that real change starts at the state level. With Michigan’s expanded law now protecting gender identity, the state is showing that progress isn’t just possible — it‘s unstoppable.

