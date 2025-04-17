Home > NEWS

Michelle Trachtenberg’s Cause Of Death Revealed Following Sudden Passing At 39

BY: Walker

Published 60 minutes ago

Michelle Trachtenberg’s cause of death has been revealed.

According to People, a spokesperson from the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed on Wednesday (April 16) that the actress’s passing was ruled as natural, resulting from complications of diabetes mellitus.

“The amended determination was made following review of toxicology testing results,” the spokesperson said, noting that a “toxicology testing can be done without autopsy.”

Advertisement

Trachtenberg died on Feb. 26 at the age of 39, with New York City emergency services responding to an emergency call where they discovered the actress “unconscious and unresponsive.”

Though her death was not treated as suspicious, Trachtenberg’s family declined an autopsy on grounds related to their Jewish faith, with her death therefore expected to be officially ruled as “undetermined.” However, the review of the toxicology results has ultimately provided a form of closure for those close to the actress.

A New York native, Trachtenberg began acting as a child, receiving her breakthrough role by starring in the film Harriet the Spy in 1996, released when she was just 10. By then, she had also made multiple appearances on ABC’s All My Children — working with Sarah Michelle Gellar. That connection led to Trachtenberg joining Gellar on Buffy the Vampire Slayer from 2000 through its 2003 finale.

Trachtenberg’s presence in the world of music also extended beyond the world of Buffy, with the actress also appearing in music videos for acts such as Trapt and Ringside, and Fall Out Boy’s “This Ain’t a Scene, It’s an Arms Race,” which peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100.

Advertisement

via: Billboard

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Meagan Good Reveals Ex-Husband DeVon Franklin ‘Left’ Her: ‘It’s Not That Anybody Did Anything Wrong’

By: Walker
Rockhouse Hotel, Jamaica
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

7 LGBTQIA+ Friendly Resorts in Jamaica: What Queer Travelers Should Know

By: Sierra Kennedy
NEWS

Serena Williams Says She Would ‘Never’ Diss Drake In Response To Speculation That She Actually Did

By: Walker
NEWS

Bobby Brown Says Britney Spears ‘Butchered’ Her 2004 Cover of ‘My Prerogative’ and He ‘Couldn’t Take It’

By: Walker
NEWS

Fyre Festival 2 Postponed and Tickets Refunded, No New Date Announced

By: Walker
NEWS

Tyrese Gibson’s Ex Slams Attempt to Lower Child Support Payments, Accuses Him of Owing $111k

By: Walker
NEWS

Megan Thee Stallion Wants Tory Lanez Held in Contempt for Deposition Conduct

By: Walker
NEWS

Haley Joel Osment, Sixth Sense Star, Arrested for Alleged Public Intoxication at California Ski Resort

By: Walker
NEWS

Cher’s Rep Responds to Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards Split Speculation

By: Walker
NEWS

Man Who Was ‘Held Prisoner’ by Stepmom for 20 Years Breaks Silence: ‘I Am a Survivor’

By: LBS STAFF