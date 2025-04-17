Michelle Trachtenberg’s Cause Of Death Revealed Following Sudden Passing At 39

BY: Walker Published 60 minutes ago

Michelle Trachtenberg’s cause of death has been revealed.

According to People, a spokesperson from the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed on Wednesday (April 16) that the actress’s passing was ruled as natural, resulting from complications of diabetes mellitus.

“The amended determination was made following review of toxicology testing results,” the spokesperson said, noting that a “toxicology testing can be done without autopsy.”

Advertisement

Trachtenberg died on Feb. 26 at the age of 39, with New York City emergency services responding to an emergency call where they discovered the actress “unconscious and unresponsive.”

Though her death was not treated as suspicious, Trachtenberg’s family declined an autopsy on grounds related to their Jewish faith, with her death therefore expected to be officially ruled as “undetermined.” However, the review of the toxicology results has ultimately provided a form of closure for those close to the actress.

A New York native, Trachtenberg began acting as a child, receiving her breakthrough role by starring in the film Harriet the Spy in 1996, released when she was just 10. By then, she had also made multiple appearances on ABC’s All My Children — working with Sarah Michelle Gellar. That connection led to Trachtenberg joining Gellar on Buffy the Vampire Slayer from 2000 through its 2003 finale.

Trachtenberg’s presence in the world of music also extended beyond the world of Buffy, with the actress also appearing in music videos for acts such as Trapt and Ringside, and Fall Out Boy’s “This Ain’t a Scene, It’s an Arms Race,” which peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100.

Advertisement

via: Billboard