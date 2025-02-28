Michelle Trachtenberg’s Cause of Death Ruled ‘Undetermined’, Family Declines Autopsy

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

The cause and manner of Michelle Trachtenberg’s death are undetermined, according to the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Trachtenberg, whose memorable projects included roles in “Harriet the Spy” and “Gossip Girl,” died Wednesday in Manhattan. She was 39.

Her family declined an autopsy and because Trachtenberg’s death was not deemed suspicious by law enforcement, the medical examiner’s office honored that request, the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

An NYPD source told CNN this week that Trachtenberg reportedly had a recent medical issue and that her death appeared to be related to natural causes.

“The family requests privacy for their loss. There are no further details at this time,” a representative for Trachtenberg told CNN in a statement Wednesday.

Trachtenberg rose to fame as a precocious child star and went on to have memorable roles on several series like “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Gossip Girl,” on which she played one of the most edgy roles of her career as a villainous foe named Georgina Sparks.

Tributes have poured in from her friends and former co-stars since her passing, including from “Buffy” star Sarah Michelle Gellar and “Gossip Girl” star Blake Lively.

Advertisement

“She was electricity. You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed,” Lively wrote in an Instagram story, adding “She was a kind person, through and through.”

via: CNN

Michelle Trachtenberg Had a Liver Transplant Months Before Death at Age 39

Michelle Trachtenberg underwent a medical procedure before she died at age 39.

Advertisement

The Gossip Girl actress was found “unconscious and unresponsive” by police on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 26. A cause of death has not been confirmed. However, Trachtenberg had recently undergone a liver transplant, sources tell PEOPLE.

Trachtenberg never publicly shared any health conditions. But in January 2024, she did respond to commenters on her Instagram when they suggested she was unwell after she shared a selfie to her grid.

“Fun fact. This is my face,” she captioned a follow-up post. “Not malnutrition no problems. Why do you have to hate? Get a calendar.”

In a third post, she added, “I’ve received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters.”

Advertisement

ABC News reported her liver transplant may have led to “complications.”

The NYPD previously confirmed to PEOPLE that officers responded to a 911 call at 1 Columbus Place in New York City, around 8:00 a.m., on Wednesday. “Upon arrival, officers observed a 39-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive,” the police said. “EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased. Criminality is not suspected.”

via: People