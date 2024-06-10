Michael Rainey Jr. Addresses Viral Video of Him Being Inappropriately Groped During Live Stream: 'I Am Still in Shock' | lovebscott.com

Actor Michael Rainey Jr. took to Instagram to release a statement in response to the viral video of him being sexually assaulted by Tylil James’ sister during a recent live stream.

via Hot 97:

While being featured on popular streamers Tylil James stream, Rainey Jr. can be seen being “groped” reportedly by Ty’s sister.

“She never seen somebody that caliber so she start…. That’s my sister so I’m not gonna say nothing bad about her. I’m gonna just check her,” Tylil says following the incident.

“‘You ain’t gotta be on that. We all the same. We all human. Nothing ever got me more mad than this,” he continued.

Michael’s statement on the situation is below.

A rep for the actor also said, “this situation is not being taken lightly. Sexual harassment and assault are serious and unacceptable acts. Taking advantage of someone’s celebrity in this manner devalues entertainers and underscores the need to respect their humanity. Those who entertain us are human beings just like everyone else.”

That sister needs to apologize — immediately.