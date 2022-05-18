Michael K. Williams’ Nephew Opens Up About Actor’s Fentanyl-Related Death On ‘Red Table Talk’ [Video]

Michael K. Williams’ nephew, Dominic Dupont, will open up about finding his dead uncle’s body Wednesday on “Red Table Talk.”

via: Vibe

For the first time, the nephew of Michael K. Williams is opening up about the late actor’s battle with addiction. As a guest on Wednesday’s (May 18) episode of Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch, Dominic Dupont, spoke out about losing his beloved uncle to fentanyl. He discovered his uncle’s body after the tragic death in September 2021. Williams’ official cause of death was determined an accidental drug overdose. Four men were arrested in connection with the drugs that led to the fatality.

“I think a lot of what happened, what I saw on September 6th, I’m still processing,” he explained. “Michael was an amazing human being.”

“Mike didn’t appear to be overwhelmed or dealing with any major issues but Michael also worked really hard not to have the things that he was going through weigh on other people. And he was an actor right. You can fool people. You can convince people that you’re OK.”

He continued, “I’m positive that he would not have knowingly taken fentanyl… I know that like I know my first name.”

Also featured in the episode is comic Kate Quigley who shares how she was the lone survivor of fentanyl poisoning that killed three of her friends including comedian Fuquan Johnson and the parents of a 15-year-old girl revealing the tragic tale of their daughter who died after taking a counterfeit Percocet.

Watch Michael K. Williams’ nephew Dominic Dupont discuss the dangers of fentanyl on Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch below.