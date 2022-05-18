Nick Cannon Has Vasectomy Consultation so He Won’t ‘Populate the Earth’ [Photo + Video]

Nick Cannon is considering a vasectomy ahead of his eighth baby’s arrival.

via: Rap-Up

The father of eight may be slowing down when it comes to growing his family. In an interview with E! News’ “Daily Pop,” he revealed that is considering a vasectomy, a surgical procedure for male sterilization.

“I already done went and got my vasectomy consultation,” he said before joking, “I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely.”

Cannon, who is expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi, is happy being a father of eight. “I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have,” he said. “I find solace, I find peace in my children, and I find purpose.”

The former “Nick Cannon Show” host previously revealed that his therapist advised him to practice celibacy after welcoming four children in seven months.

“I felt like I was out of control and honestly, the celibacy did help me through the journey of getting one with myself, being able to deal with this,” he said during his talk show in January.

The “Masked Singer” host shares twins, Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also has a son Golden, 5, and daughter Powerful, 1, with Brittany Bell. In June 2021, he and Abby De La Rosa welcomed twins, Zion and Zillion. His 5-month-old son with Alyssa Scott, Zen, died from cancer in December 2021.

Before he welcomes the newest Cannon, he is set to release his new mixtape Raw N B: The Explicit Tape on Friday featuring Chris Brown, Rick Ross, K. Michelle, Brandy, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. He appears on the cover art alongside his ex, Jessica White.

The same day the project drops, he will kick off his “Wild ‘N Out” tour in Atlanta.

Watch Nick’s full interview below.