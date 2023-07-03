Michael Jordan Doesn't Approve of Son Marcus Jordan Dating Larsa Pippen

No stamp of approval for you.

Michael Jordan has never been one to mince his words. TMZ posted video of Michael Jordan leaving dinner at Matignon in Paris Sunday when he was asked about 32-year-old Marcus’ relationship with 48-year-old Larsa Pippen.

At first, MJ just laughs — but the photog doubles down asking if Jordan approves — to which Michael offers a resounding “No!” The photog asks again, and MJ just shakes his head no.

Click here to see the video.

TMZ also points out that Larsa went on The Tamron Hall show and told a completely different story.

“I feel like, we’ve spent holidays together and it’s good. We’re in a great place.”

Time will tell if Marcus and Larsa take issue with MJ’s response.