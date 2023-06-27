Michael Jackson’s Accuser Wade Robson’s Lawsuit Over Molestation Allegations Headed to Trial

Michael Jackson will effectively be tried for allegedly molesting choreographer Wade Robson when he was a child.

via: Radar Online

The dancer who accused Michael Jackson of sexually abusing him as a child has scored a major victory after his case was revived by a higher court, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Earlier today, Wade Robson, who sued the late pop star’s corporation in 2013, learned The California Court of Appeal has reversed the 2021 decision dismissing his case.

The case was originally dismissed in 2017 after a judge found it was filed past the statute of limitations. However, a new law extending the time for child victims to file legal claims revived the case in 2019.

Then, in 2021, the judge ruled that Jackson’s company had no legal duty to protect Robson from any alleged harm.

At the time, Jackson’s estate said, “Wade Robson has spent the last eight years pursuing frivolous claims in different lawsuits against Michael Jackson’s estate and companies associated with it. Robson has taken nearly three dozen depositions and inspected and presented hundreds of thousands of documents trying to prove his claims, yet a Judge has once again ruled that Robson’s claims have no merit whatsoever, that no trial is necessary and that his latest case is dismissed.”

Now, the appellate court disagreed with the decision and has ruled the case will now head to trial. Another accuser James Safechuck’s case is still being heard by the California Court of Appeal.

Both Robson and Safechuck appeared in the HBO documentary, Finding Neverland, where they spoke about their alleged abuse.

In his lawsuit, Robson claimed he became friends with Jackson. He said the singer sexually abused him from the age of 7 to 12.

The dancer previously said, “Michael Jackson was one of the kindest, most loving people I knew. He helped me tremendously with my career and my creativity. He also sexually abused me for seven years.”

He told The Guardian, “He made me feel complicit, that I wanted it at least as much, if not more than him. And the thing is, the abuse didn’t feel strange because it was being done by this man that was like a god to me. So much of it was validation for me. But what does that mean, that I liked it? Like, I’m a freak too.”

Jackson’s estate has denied all allegations of wrongdoing and claimed the accusers are not credible.