Kodak Black Reportedly Surrenders To Authorities Over Arrest Warrant

Kodak Black made a pit stop Monday at a Florida jail for around an hour.

After reports emerged of Kodak Black receiving another arrest warrant, reports indicate that he turned himself into authorities. Moreover, authorities previously arrested the rapper on drug charges, resulting in a lengthy legal process that saw many speed bumps on his way. For example, this isn’t the first time that Yak received an arrest warrant for allegedly violating the terms of his release. For those unaware, these included mandatory drug tests, some of which came out positive or weren’t submitted in the first place. Moreover, it seems like the latter point is what prompted this latest arrest.

Kodak Black dealt with these issues in his case stemming from July 2022 as he continued his musical career. Recently, he released his album Pistolz & Pearlz and also joined French Montana for their latest single “I Can’t Lie.” Regardless, these legal issues have been quite hard for the Florida MC to dodge as of late, and time will tell how his case develops. That being said, his defense team, led by attorney Bradford Cohen, is intent on proving their client’s compliance and innocence.

Speaking of Cohen, he recently compared Kodak Black’s case to Hunter Biden’s. “2 tiers of justice?” he remarked on Instagram “Kodak was charged for the same crime. Got over 3 years. Mr. Biden will not serve a day. Feels right? Do FBI agents and federal authorities take cases personally? I’m going to discuss this on my subscriber page.” In addition, he also spoke of the issue on Fox News.

“There’s no such thing as not getting jail time on a gun charge on any kind of gun charge,” Cohen said of the Hunter Biden case. “I’ve never seen anyone where this offense was charged and they didn’t get some sort of prison sentence. Most of the time in federal court, you very rarely see people get anything but a prison sentence. I think that this is like, you know, they figured the easiest way for them to save face [was] to charge him, not give him prison, and then hope that [Joe] Biden doesn’t give him a pardon until he’s on his way out two years.”