Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Have Sexy and Stylish Date Night for 'Without Remorse' Premiere [Photo]

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey took a moment to sell us flaunt their relationship to promote his new movie.

via People:

The actor, 34, and his girlfriend Lori Harvey, 24, put on a stunning display in matching Prada as they posed for an impromptu photoshoot from home, celebrating Friday’s premiere of his Amazon Prime movie Without Remorse.

Jordan looked dapper in a brown double-breasted tuxedo over a black shirt and bowtie. “We were looking for a reason to get dressed up. Without Remorse premiere at the crib works right?!” he wrote, posting the photos to Instagram.

Meanwhile, Harvey was glowing in a backless gold sequinned gown as she cozied up to Jordan in the photos. “Prada you baby,” she wrote to her beau in the caption, while promoting the movie.

Jordan made his relationship with Harvey Instagram official in January, a few months after they began dating. “They have gotten serious quickly. It’s obvious that they don’t want to be apart,” a source told PEOPLE in February.

Jordan stars as John Kelly in the feature adaptation of Tom Clancy’s 1993 novel Without Remorse, about a U.S. Marine who seeks revenge after his pregnant wife and unit members are killed by Russian hitmen. The movie also stars Jodie Turner-Smith, Lauren London, Jamie Bell, Guy Pearce, Colman Domingo and Cam Gigandet.

Next, the reigning Sexiest Man Alive is preparing to make his directorial debut with Creed III, in which he also revives his starring role as Adonis Creed. “I’ve been daydreaming about this movie since Creed I,” he recently told PEOPLE.

“So, to be able to finally step behind the camera and follow Sly [Stallone]’s lead and Ryan Coogler and Denzel Washington, guys that I’ve picked their brains, I’m truly excited about telling this story and sharing this movie with you guys,” he added. “It’s all I think about, every day. I can’t wait.”

They do look good together — but that’s the point, right? Check out a few photos of their night below, taken by Blair Caldwell.