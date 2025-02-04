Miami Beach to Enforce Tough Spring Break Restrictions, Launches ‘Reality Check’ Campaign

BY: Walker Published 9 hours ago

Miami Beach officials roll out new 2025 spring break messaging, strict safety measures in hopes of repeating results they saw in March 2024.

In their follow up campaign to “Miami Beach Is Breaking Up With Spring Break,” the city launched “Spring Break Reality Check” on Tuesday, a 1 minute and 30 second trailer to a fake reality show in which a group of young people determined to party get brought back down to earth by The Rules of Miami Beach.

The consequences are clear: unruly and illegal behavior will have immediate and expensive repercussions. (And your friendships might not survive it.)

“Consistent with last year’s spring break, Miami Beach will once again impose tough measures in March to reinforce the message that the city is not interested in being a spring break party destination,” the city said on its website. “Disorderly crowds, lawless behavior and violence will not be tolerated.”

Miami Beach got creative with their insistence that year-round rules will be enforced and more stringent measures will be implemented during the weekends “expected to generate the largest spring break crowds this year.” That’s March 13-16 and 20-23.

They include:

* closing parking garages and surface lots south of 23rd Street

* a $100 flat fee parking rate for visitors at the Sunset Harbour Garage on 19th Street and Bay Road (G10) and the 42nd Street garage between Royal Palm and Sheridan avenues (G6).

* a DUI sobriety checkpoint along the 400 block of 5 Street starting at 7 p.m.

* a suspension of businesses renting or leasing golf carts, low-speed vehicles, autocycles (i.e. slingshots), motorized scooters, mopeds and more

* Ocean Drive will only be open to vehicles via 13th Street with one exit at 5th Street

* Doubling the nonresident towing rate to $516 for those towed in South Beach

* Security checkpoints to ensure prohibited items are not brought onto the beach at entrances on Ocean Drive

Consider this your reality check. Spring Break and Miami Beach don’t mix. Learn more: https://t.co/oC3tbwOeuy pic.twitter.com/5FAatT5GUs — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) February 4, 2025

But high-impact measures will be in place even longer, every Thursday through Sunday on the first (Feb. 27- March 2), second (March 6-9) and fifth (March 27-30) weekends in March. See them all here.

Additionally, tourists are reminded that “many short-term rentals, including those purchased on Airbnb and VRBO, booked for a time period of less than six months and one day are illegal in the City of Miami Beach. Fines range from $1,000 per day/per violation for the first violation to $5,000 per day/per violation for repeat violations.”

