Mia Thornton Responds to ‘RHOP’ Co-Star Wendy Osefo’s Claim She Said She Wanted to Eat Her Box

We know things went down between Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton at dinner in Miami, but did one go down on the other in Mexico?

On Sunday’s episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac,’ Wendy claimed that Mia asked to perform oral sex on her.

After a long night of drinking, Wendy alleged that Mia told her, “I just want to eat your box.”

On ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ Mia says that didn’t happen.

via Page Six:

“No, absolutely not,” she responded. “I don’t even talk like that. I didn’t even know what a hot box was until I met these ladies.”

Despite her husband, Gordon Thornton, acting as the late-night talk show’s bartender for the evening, Mia went on to say she would not be opposed to getting sexual with her frenemy — if Wendy’s husband, Eddie Osefo, joined in.

“It depends on if Eddie’s involved,” she said with a sly smile, adding that Gordon would “absolutely” be a part of the romp, too.

“It would have to be, like, a quadruple,” she continued.

Mia’s shocking confession didn’t sit right with many viewers, as the two ladies had only recently made amends following their seasons-long feud.

“Mia hasn’t changed….Mia just wants to get close to Wendy to get closer to Eddie,” one person tweeted, while another added, “@WendyOsefo she wants your man…I been knew this.”

“This is such a weird thing to say with your husband right behind you,” a third fan chimed in. “Even if they are swingers, Wendy & Eddie clearly aren’t interested.”

The pair’s feud started during Season 6 after original cast member Karen Huger brought Mia as her guest to Wendy’s “nude interlude” party, which the professor threw to celebrate her breast augmentation.

The two women immediately clashed after Mia tried to get Wendy to reveal which other procedures she has had done, which the political commentary did not seem keen on.

After numerous tiffs, their beef came to a head during the reality show’s ongoing seventh season when Mia threw a martini in Wendy’s face while at dinner in Miami.

The women had to be separated by security, and Mia later told Page Six exclusively that she regretted getting physical with her castmate.

“I do not think that anybody deserves to have a glass [thrown] in their face. I’m not perfect. I make mistakes,” she told us in October 2022.

“I immediately go into this, like, ‘Oh, my gosh, Mia, no one deserves to have anything thrown at them.’ Like, that’s real rude. I will own that. Self-accountability 101. It’s not the nicest thing to do to anybody.”

Wendy, on the other hand, has said she does not regret hurling a slew of insults at Mia that night.

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.