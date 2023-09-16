MGM Reeling From Cyber 'Chaos' 5 Days After Attack as Caesars Entertainment Says it Was Hacked Too

MGM properties are still reeling from a cyberattack which sent some of Las Vegas’ biggest hotels into disarray.

via: ABC News

Five days after a cyberattack crippled operations of MGM Resorts International, including its signature Las Vegas properties the Bellagio and the MGM Grand, the company said Thursday morning it is still working to resolve issues as another major resort operation, Caesars Entertainment, acknowledged it was also the target of a cyberattack.

Hackers struck MGM Resorts on Sunday morning, rendering doors to the chain’s casinos and hotels unusable. Slot machines and ATM machines were also inoperable, elevators were out of order and customers had to wait hours to check into rooms. Even the company’s website remains down.

“We continue to work diligently to resolve our cybersecurity issues while addressing individual guest needs promptly,” MGM Resorts said a statement Thursday. “We couldn’t do this without the thousands of incredible employees who are committed to guest service and support from our loyal customers. Thank you for your continued patience.”

But for MGM Resorts Las Vegas visitors like Walter Haywood, patience is running out.

“It was kind of chaotic,” Haywood told ABC Las Vegas affiliate station KTNV. “The machines wouldn’t take our ticket. Lines everywhere. Just chaos.”

MGM Resorts has acknowledged the attack but has released no details on how it occurred or who might be responsible.

The company said it “took prompt action to protect our system and data, including shutting down certain systems.”

The FBI said it is investigating the attack and has been in contact with the chain since Sunday.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which is part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, announced on Thursday that it is in contact with MGM Resorts “to understand the impacts of their recent cyber incident.”

“We are also offering any necessary assistance should the organization need or request it,” the CISA said in a statement.