Metro Boomin’s Rental Yacht Reportedly Catches Fire Outside of Strip Club

BY: Walker Published 54 minutes ago

Rapper Metro Boomin was allegedly forced to evacuate a yacht docked in Miami waters after a blaze engulfed the ship.

The 95-foot boat docked in the Miami River at around 3am outside the strip club Booby Trap on the River, workers at the club told Local 10 News.

But after about 15 or 30 minutes, someone said they smelled smoke coming from the massive vessel.

Advertisement

Strip club employees helped evacuate the roughly 15 guests that were staying on the boat, including Metro Boomin, real name Leland Tyler Wayne.

‘Around 3 o’clock, the boat arrived. It was Metro Boomin,’ said Michael Marhefka, Director of Security at the Booby Trap on the River.

‘The boat pulled up and they were on the boat maybe 30 minutes at the dock and we noticed what sounded like fire alarms going off. When we looked at the boat we did see some smoke inside the boat. We made the determination to evacuate the boat immediately.’

A video posted to Instagram by Vandry King showed the chaotic fire as scantily clad dancers and patrons of the strip club ran out of the establishment. The club, due to its proximity to the burning boat, was also evacuated out of caution.

Advertisement

The yacht was seen burning for hours with extraordinarily high flames. Just before 7am, the vessel sunk into the river.

Witnesses told NBC 6 South Florida that the fire was incredibly large and unexpected, scaring many people nearby.

Advertisement

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said when firefighters got to the scene at around 4:05am, they found ‘a yacht fully engulfed in flames. Fire crews immediately conducted a fire attack from both land and water. The firefight was made difficult due to the vessel’s size and fuel load,’ the Miami-Herald reported.

At one point, the some 30 firefighters who responded to the area tried to use a ladder truck to attack the flames from the air.

The crews were able to put out the fire but the yacht was declared a total loss after it sunk.

‘Because of how much water the vessel took on, she ended up rolling and capsizing at the dock, and unfortunately, taking two pylons with her,’ MDFR spokesperson Nicholas DiGiacomo.

Advertisement

No injuries were reported, and official said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

via: Daily Mail