Say What Now? Arrested Teacher Accuses Teen Boy of Ruining Marriage, Gaslighting Her in New Messages

One alleged message states, “All I was to you was somebody to f–k,” following Christina Formella’s assertion that notes regarding sexual encounters referred to her husband, who refuted her allegations that he was fully aware of the teen she describes as a “stalker.”

Newly-released text messages allegedly between a teacher and the student she’s been accused of sexually molesting paint a picture of a strong emotional connection — at least from her perspective.

Christina Formella, 30, has been charged with one count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, one count of Criminal Sexual Assault, and one count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, who accuses her of having “an inappropriate sexual relationship” with a 15-year-old boy.

After claiming that a “memoir” found on the Notes app on her phone was just an “outlet for her anxiety” and that anything involving sex in them was about her husband, newly-released documents have revealed alleged text messages sent directly to the teen.

It was alleged texts found on the teen’s phone by his mother — including one that purportedly read, “I love having sex with you” — that led to the investigation and Formella’s ultimate arrest and charges of sexual abuse and assault.

Claiming the teen sent the messages from her phone to his, calling it “blackmail,” Formella said she’s being targeted because she’s “good looking,” according to court documents reviewed by The Daily Mail.

The suspect also claimed that her new husband knew all about the 15-year-old boy. “Throughout her interview, [Formella] tried to paint [accuser] as her ‘stalker’ and claimed that her husband was aware,” police wrote in court documents revealed by The New York Post.

Michael Formella and Christina got married this past summer, approximately six months after the alleged sexual abuse, per the documents. But while Christina said he knew all about her “stalker,” Michael said otherwise, according to police.

“Oddly enough, her husband told detectives that he knows nothing about [accuser] beyond his status as a soccer player,” they wrote in the documents.

The documents also revealed messages from Formella’s Notes “memoir” that were drafted as if she were writing to the teen — though the suggestion is that they were never actually sent to him — where she directly blamed him for “ruining” her marriage.

“I went back and screen shotted every, single, time that I said we should break up until after the wedding and after you graduated,” she allegedly wrote. “And every single f–king time you came back and convinced me it would be fine.”

“I initiated every single break up. Only for you to end things saying you couldn’t get over it,” the court filings continued.

“YOU ruined us,” she added, per the document.. I warned you we should never have started dating a long long long f–king time ago and you gas lit me and convinced me it would be fine.”

She also claimed the teen “cheated” on her, calling out his next girlfriend, per the report. “All I was to you was somebody to f–k,” the alleged messages read. “I’m not upset, I’m not mad, I’m not any of that, I’ve just lost interest.”

“I warned you we should have never started dating a long f–king time ago and you gas lit me and convinced me it was fine every single time bc that’s who you are,” she allegedly wrote.

“You, once again, waited and strung me along until it was convenient for you,” the message read. “It broke me last time. This time, it changed me. I’m not sad. I’m f–king mad that I let a 16 year old f–k with me like that and I made a promise to myself that I never will let any guy f–k with me like that again. Ever. … In the end, we both lost.”

“You lost the girl who would have stuck with you through thick and thin, who would have changed anything about herself to make you happy, and I lost the person I was before I met you.”

The document continues, noting an additional entry dated November 11, 2024, where Formella allegedly wrote, “[Accuser] and I will connect again, in a positive way. We will both get the closure we need in order to move on in a healthy way.”

“We will be able to be a part of each others lives forever,” the document continued. “We WILL be in each others lives forever. We will be able to love each other while also living our own lives.”

“We will never ever be together again. I’m not a second choice. I’m the best thing you’ll ever have even with all of my mistakes,” she allegedly wrote in previously released notes from her Notes.

Under a section she called “Manifestations,” the documents claim she believed the teen would “reach out” to “try to fix things between us” — adding, “In the meantime, I’m going to live my best life knowing he’s not the person I thought he was and that he is beneath me.”

The investigation into Formella began on Saturday, March 15 — after the victim and his mother went to Downers Grove Police Department to report “inappropriate sexual contact.” The mom allegedly discovered a text message thread on her son’s cell phone between him and the teacher.

The teen also reportedly claimed the two began texting “a year and a half ago,” adding that they even FaceTimed. Per TMZ, citing court docs, she began tutoring him after he broke his collarbone, with Formella giving him her phone number so they could play a game called “8-Ball Pool” on their phones.

The investigation’s findings, per the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, allege the pair were in a classroom together in December 2023 for a tutoring session when “Formella sexually assaulted the boy.”

Prosecutors say Formella shut the door, and started kissing the victim, who reportedly fondled her, and she removed his clothes. They both allegedly took off her leggings, and he put on a condom and had sex with Formella. He was 15 and she was 28 at the time, prosecutors allege.

According to the docs, they never had sex again and spoke for the last time in February 2024.

Per the documents, Formella told police “everybody comes after her because she is good looking and she is just a good person who cared too much about [the boy].”

When asked about the texts, she allegedly said the teen “grabbed her phone” when she left it unattended and he “sent the message to his phone, had then deleted the message from her phone, and had saved it to his phone as blackmail.”

via: TooFab