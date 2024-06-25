Meryl Streep’s Daughter Louisa Jacobson Gummer Comes Out As a Lesbian, Reveals Girlfriend | lovebscott.com

Meryl Streep’s daughter Louisa Jacobson Gummer came out as a lesbian and revealed her girlfriend on Instagram over the weekend.

via Page Six:

“blessed to be entering the Joyful New Era bb ????????,” Gummer, 33, captioned a carousel whose second slide featured a headline that read, “We’re Entering a Joyful New Era of Lesbian Fashion.”

One of the photos showed “a Victorian painting which centers [the poet] Sappho’s love for women,” while another included graffiti on a wall that read, “ .”

A few of the pictures also featured Gummer’s girlfriend, Anna Blundell, who is a producer.

Blundell, for her part, seemingly debuted the couple’s relationship in December 2023.

“Annual update,” she captioned a selfie at the time, which resembled one of the snaps included in Gummer’s upload.

“OMFG ILYSM ?,” Gummer, an actress who starred in the HBO period drama series “The Gilded Age,” commented.

Gummer came out on Streep’s 75th birthday, as one of the comments left beneath her post noted, “COMING OUT [ON] YOUR MOM’S BIRTHDAY IS SO ICONIC ???????????????.”

Happy Pride!