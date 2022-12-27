Mel C Calls Off Poland NYE Concert Amid Growing Anti-LGBTQ Views In The Country [Photo]

Spice Girls singer Melanie Chisholm, known as Mel C, has pulled out of a New Year’s Eve gig in Poland over “issues” against communities she supports.

via: AceShowbiz

“In light of some issues that have been brought to my attention, that do not align with the communities I support, I’m afraid I will no longer be able to perform in Poland as planned on New Year’s Eve. I hope to be back there very soon. Hope you’re all having a wonderful Christmas and best wishes for 2023,” the 48-year-old Spice Girls singer said on social media on Monday, December 26.

Mel – born Melanie Jayne Chisolm – last month said she would not perform in Qatar over its human rights record. Fans congratulated her for her principles following her post on the Poland concert. Mel was last year honoured with the “Celebrity Ally” award at the British LGBT Awards.

Poland has been found to have the worst protections for LGBTQ+ people in the European Union, according to the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association. Same-sex marriage is not recognised in the mainly Catholic country while some regions of the nation have put in place largely symbolic, “same-sex free zones,” – prompting ambassadors of more than 50 countries to protest the move.