Meghan Markle Postpones ‘With Love, Meghan’ Netflix Show Release Amid L.A. Wildfires

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

As members of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s community continue to feel the impact of the wildfires in Los Angeles, the duchess has made the decision to postpone the forthcoming release of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, in order to further support those impacted by the natural disaster.

I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California,” she said in a statement.

The show will now debut March 4.

Advertisement

With Love, Meghan is described as “a heartfelt tribute to the beauty of Southern California.” Markle produces the show, which “blends practical how-tos and candid conversation with friends, new and old.” She shares personal tips and tricks for cooking, gardening and more. Special guests will include Roy Choi, Mindy Kaling and Alice Waters.

Eight episodes of the series have been ordered. The series is part of a five-year, $100 million deal that Netflix inked with the couple in 2020.

With Love, Meghan was shot in Montecito, California, where Markle lives with her husband, Prince Harry, about 80 miles north of Los Angeles. The couple have reportedly opened their home to friends who were evacuated due to the wildfires, and have donated clothes and other items to those affected by the fires.

via: The Hollywood Reporter

Advertisement

Harry and Markle have been on the ground helping out with relief efforts. Speaking with Fox 11 News, Mayor Victor Gordo detailed how the couple had been helping out. “It’s great people, great personalities and great heart for them to come out here and meet with the first responders, meet with the people who were affected,” the mayor told the news station. “It’s very important.”

He continued, “They want to be as helpful as they can be … we visited with some of the affected families in some of the burned-out areas in Pasadena and Altadena. They took the time to meet the people that are affected and spent time. They’re just very caring people who are concerned for their friends and neighbors.”