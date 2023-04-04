Meghan Markle To Be Lauded At Women Of Vision Awards 2023 For Empowering Girls

Meghan Markle needs to clear some space on her mantelpiece; she is to be given another charitable award for her “tireless work on behalf of gender and racial equity across the country and the world” and “for her global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls.”

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex will be handed a Women of Vision award by activist Gloria Steinem. The 41-year-old royal will collect a top prize at the Ms. Foundation’s 2023 Women of Vision Awards, Celebrating Generations of Progress and Power in honour of her “global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls.”

Wanda Irving, co-founder of Dr. Shalon’s Maternal Action Project, and Kimberly Inez McGuire, executive director of URGE, as well as Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown, abortion rights champion Olivia Julianna, and young activist Rebekah Bruesehoff are also honourees.

Teresa C. Younger, the president and CEO of the Ms. Foundation, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to announce this year’s honourees for the Women of Vision Awards and to celebrate 50 years of progress and power.”

“Meghan, LaTosha, Wanda, Kimberly, Olivia, and Rebekah are incredible leaders and we are grateful to be able to shine a light on their many accomplishments and tireless work on behalf of gender and racial equity across the country and the world.”

Meghan will be handed the award by Steinem at a glitzy ceremony in New York on May 16. Previous recipients of Women of Vision awards include former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Academy Award-nominated film director Ava DuVernay, and fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg.

The honours are handed to “visionary leaders and game-changing grantee partners” who are “committed to the Ms. Foundation’s mission of advancing women’s collective power and creating safe, just and equitable futures for all.”

The gala will be hosted by podcast presenter Danielle Moodie and will feature a performance by Sweet Honey in the Rock.