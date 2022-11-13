Megan Thee Stallion Wants to Play Millie Bobby Brown’s Best Friend on ‘Stranger Things’ [Video]

Stranger Things fan Megan Thee Stallion celebrated Stranger Things Day on November 6 by endearingly reacting to stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp being fans of hers.

BACK ON NOV. 6, Netflix enlisted rap star and massive Stranger Things fan Megan Thee Stallion for a special trivia video for “Stranger Things Day” (Nov. 6 being the day Will Byers goes missing on the series). Amidst the preparations, the folks at Netflix alerted Stranger Things star and massive Megan Thee Stallion fan, Millie Bobby Brown, that the MC would be participating in this year’s festivities.

Brown’s incredibly flustered and incredulous reaction was captured on tape, and then shown to Meg. And to celebrate what may as well be an unofficial Stranger Things Day, 11/11 (cause of Brown’s character Eleven, of course), Netflix has released the incredibly charming footage of Meg reacting to Brown’s reaction.

Here's a special 11/11 treat for you all: Millie Bobby Brown freaked out when she learned Megan Thee Stallion is a Stranger Things superfan — so, naturally, we had to show @theestallion the footage! pic.twitter.com/9QV194H2sV — Netflix (@netflix) November 11, 2022

Meg clearly gets a kick out of the whole thing, especially when Brown deadpans, “She’s WAP-ing to Stranger Things? I’m dead right now.”

When asked if Brown had anything she wanted to say to Meg, she did her best to get something out, saying, “I just can’t talk to Megan Thee Stallion. Do I say, ‘Hey Meg?’ Do I say, ‘Hey Megan Thee Stallion?’ … What do I say? I love Megan Thee Stallion, like I physically… the fact that she’s going to see my face and know who I am!”