Megan Thee Stallion Has a Story to Tell — And It Starts With Her Upcoming Single ‘Cobra’ [Photo]

For days now, Megan Thee Stallion has been teasing something new.

via: Rolling Stone

The world’s largest venomous snake is the king cobra — and while the royal court of snakes doesn’t include the existence of a queen cobra, Megan Thee Stallion is stepping into that role herself. On Friday, after days of teasing her solo comeback with snake imagery and cryptic captions, the rapper announced plans to release the new single “Cobra” on Nov. 3.

Megan Thee Stallion revealed the record on social media with a cinematic poster that shows her deep in the jungle, sparsely covered with intricately crafted armor featuring protective spikes built onto its surface. Billed as “Cobra: A Story by Megan Thee Stallion,” the single represents the start of a new era for the rapper as she sheds her skin and slithers back into the spotlight.

Earlier this week, Megan Thee Stallion shared a teaser video captioned “Act One,” in which the camera captured only her mouth as she declared: “Just as a snake sheds its skin, we must shed our past, over and over again.” In the brief clip, she flashes her fangs, ready to sink her teeth in deep. The upcoming visual will be directed by Douglas Bernardt.

“Cobra” will mark the rapper’s first official solo release since sharing her second studio album, Traumazine, in 2022. Set to be independently released, the single is also her first since settling a yearlong lawsuit with her former record label, 1501 Entertainment.

“This part of my album is definitely very much funded by Megan Thee Stallion because we’re trying to get off… Y’all know what’s the tea. But I have no label right now. We’re doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion’s pockets,” the rapper shared on a recent Instagram Live, explaining that she doesn’t want to jump straight into another label contract. “The budget is coming from me. Motherfucking Hot Girl Productions! The next shit y’all about to see is all straight from Megan Thee Stallion’s brain, Megan Thee Stallion’s wallet. We in my pockets, hotties, so let’s do our big one.”