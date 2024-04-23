Megan Thee Stallion Slams ‘Salacious Accusations’ in Bombshell Lawsuit: ‘No Sexual Harassment Claim Was Filed’ | lovebscott.com

Megan Thee Stallion’s personal cameraman filed a lawsuit claiming that she created an “unbearable hostile work environment.”

via: Page Six

Meg is denying the scathing allegations made about her in a new harassment lawsuit filed against her Tuesday.

“This is an employment claim for money — with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her,” the rap superstar’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, tells Page Six exclusively Tuesday. “We will deal with this in court.”

Videographer Emilio Garcia accused Megan of fostering a toxic workplace environment in a complaint filed in Los Angeles and previously obtained by Page Six.

He alleged that in June 2022, he was forced to witness the “Savage” rapper have sex with another woman during a tour stop to Ibiza, Spain.

Garcia claimed he was unable to escape the moving vehicle at the time, and was allegedly traumatized by what he saw.

“I felt uncomfortable,” the camera operator told NBC News Tuesday. “I was kind of frozen, and I was shocked. At kind of just the overall audacity to do this right, right beside me.”

In the lawsuit, Garcia claimed he has been dealing with several mental health issues as a result of the alleged incident, including “mounting anxiety, depression and physical distress stemming.”

He also claimed that Megan told him after the alleged sexual escapade, “Don’t ever discuss what you saw,” and that the Grammy winner and Roc Nation retaliated against him by cutting his pay.

Garcia claimed Megan and her team altered his monthly rate of $4,000 to a “pay-per-task” system after the trip, resulting in him earning “significantly less.”

The videographer, who worked with the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper from 2018 to 2023, claimed his former boss also berated him during their tenure together.

He alleged he was fat-shamed on the same trip to Spain, where he allegedly witnessed the sexual act inside the car, and that Megan allegedly called him a “fat bitch” and told him to “spit [his] food out.”

“To hear someone who advocates about loving your body tell me these things, I felt degraded,” Garcia also told NBC News.

The cameraman was fired from his role as Megan’s personal cameraman in June 2023, and his attorneys claimed to Page Six that it was “direct retaliation for his complaints about the ongoing illegal behavior and failure to pay him properly.”

Aside from Megan, Garcia is also suing Megan Thee Stallion Entertainment, Inc., Hot Girl Touring, LLC and Roc Nation for harassment and other alleged labor code violations.