Megan Thee Stallion Says She is Going to Be ‘Stingy’ With Sex: ‘I’m Not a Freak Anymore’ [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion likes to have sex – but it may be a while before she invites anyone into her bed.

via: Page Six

Meg revealed that she is now taking her time when it comes to inviting someone in her bedroom.

“It’s like nobody be listening to my music,” she sarcastically said on Instagram Live Thursday. “They be like, [gasp] ‘Megan Thee Stallion … I cannot believe she likes to have sex! I cannot believe Megan Thee Stallion f–ks!’”

Though she admitted to that, the “Savage” rapper, 28, said that she is now “turning over a new leaf” when it comes to her sex life.

“I’m stingy with the cootie cat,” she said in the clip. “I’m not a freak anymore. I’m done.”

“I’m done with the streets. So toxic in the streets. I’m tired with the streets.”

Megan Thee Stallion reacts to everybody talking about how many men she’s dealt with in the industry pic.twitter.com/Yp9lvU7EPT — KING ? (@Splashystackss) November 23, 2023

Megan’s revelation comes nearly two weeks after she released her highly anticipated single “Cobra,” in which she seemingly accused her ex-boyfriend Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine of cheating on her.

“Pulled up, caught him cheatin’, gettin’ his d–k sucked in the same spot I’m sleepin’,” she rapped.

Although the “Sweetest Pie” emcee — born Megan Pete — did not name who cheated on her, fans swarmed her ex’s Instagram, prompting him to make his comments limited.