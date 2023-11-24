  1. Home
Teyana Taylor Breaks Her Silence After Secretly Filing for Divorce from Iman Shumpert: 'It Is Very Heartbreaking'

November 24, 2023 2:14 PM PST

Teyana Taylor is speaking out now that her divorce filing has been made public.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Teyana filed for divorce from Iman Shumpert last January and it flew under the radar because she filed using the pairs initials instead of their full legal names.

In a statement from Teyana’s attorney, it’s suggested that Iman filed a motion in their divorce proceedings to use legal names and that’s how everything became public.

Teyana has taken to Instagram to speak on the matter.

See what she has to say about her divorce below:

We wish both parties the best.

