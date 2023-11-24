Teyana Taylor Breaks Her Silence After Secretly Filing for Divorce from Iman Shumpert: 'It Is Very Heartbreaking'

Teyana Taylor is speaking out now that her divorce filing has been made public.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Teyana filed for divorce from Iman Shumpert last January and it flew under the radar because she filed using the pairs initials instead of their full legal names.

In a statement from Teyana’s attorney, it’s suggested that Iman filed a motion in their divorce proceedings to use legal names and that’s how everything became public.

Teyana has taken to Instagram to speak on the matter.

See what she has to say about her divorce below:

This will be the FIRST and LAST time I speak on this matter. pic.twitter.com/3ROjWazGM2 — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) November 24, 2023

We wish both parties the best.