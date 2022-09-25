Megan Thee Stallion Creates Website with Mental Health Resources for Fans

Real hot girl shit.

The rapper launched a website called “Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too” — which appeared to be taken from a verse line of the lyrics from her single “Anxiety” — to provide her fans with mental health resources.

A user named Shea Jordan Smith shared the news via Twitter on Sunday, writing, “Megan @theestallion created a website that compiles a list of diverse mental health resources and is sending it out to her fans and followers. Real hot girl sh-t.” The tweet was later shared by Megan, 27, on her official account.

Smith also included the message the rapper reportedly sent alongside the website to her fans, saying, “Hotties! You know how much mental wellness means to me, so I created a hub with resources that can help when you might need a hand. Head to Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too now and check it out. Love y’all so much.”

The site featured a list of free therapy organizations, a national crisis text line, a suicide & crisis lifeline, substance abuse, and mental health administration national helpline among other resources. It also offered resource directories for projects benefitting the black community including therapy for black women and men, LGBTQ Psychotherapist of Color Directory, and black mental wellness, to name a few.

The “Sweetest Pie” rapper has spoken openly about her mental health journey in the past. Last October, she opened up about turning to therapy after the deaths of both of her parents.

Megan’s mom Holly Thomas died in March 2019 after battling brain cancer and her father died when she was a teenager. She also lost her grandmother shortly after her mother died.

On the season 2 premiere of the Facebook Watch series Peace of Mind with Taraji, Megan said, “I’ve lost both of my parents. Now I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, who do I talk to? What do I do?’ I just started learning that it’s okay to ask for help. It’s okay to want to go get therapy.”

“As a Black person, and when you think of therapy you think of ‘Oh my gosh, I’m weak,’ you think of medication, and you just think the worst,” explained Megan at the time. “That’s kind of what you see on TV too; like, therapy wasn’t even presented in the media as something that was good. Now it’s becoming safe to say, ‘Alright now, there’s a little too much going on. Somebody help me.’ “

Megan added she sometimes throws herself into work and her career too when she’s experiencing something emotionally: “I work through my emotions too. When people start to see me a lot or when my schedule gets really full, I’m probably going through something because I wanna keep my mind busy.”

The star also shared that she keeps her mom’s voice close, praying “like 80 times a day” and thinking about what she would do in situations.

“When I’m feeling down, I’m like, ‘Girl, what would your mama tell you right now?’ Because if my mom was here, she’d be in my ear like, ‘What you doin’? You can do better than that.’ … I always have to keep her words in the back of my head to keep me going,” Megan added at the time.