Megan Thee Stallion, Bradley Cooper, Yvette Nicole Brown Join Creative Care Council to Elevate Caregiving Media Portrayals

Megan Thee Stallion has joined forces with Caring Across Generations in a bid to improve portrayals of care-giving on film and TV.

via: Variety

Brandee Evans, Yves Mathieu East, Richard Lui, Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen are also taking part in the movement, which is working to change how society values and supports caregiving. The council plans to provide recommendations and feedback on how to raise awareness and strengthen relationships with like-minded partners.

“At some point in your life you will either be the person receiving care, or the person facilitating care,” East said. “Caregiving is more common than we know. We shouldn’t play the waiting game when we can take charge now.”

Despite the widespread need for caregiving spanning child care, aging, disability and illness, the group notes that United States has inadequate infrastructure to support caregivers, including the 53 million unpaid family caregivers.

“Caring for the people we love is one of the most important and fundamental roles in our lives, but that work is largely invisible and unsupported, even as our society ages and our needs grow,” said Ai-jen Poo, Caring Across Generations executive director. “The care crisis is one of the most pressing issues of our time and we are so excited to have our Creative Care Council members giving voice and visibility to the support we all need, to help ensure people have the childcare, paid family leave and aging and disability care they need to thrive.”

Caring Across Generations is a coalition of caregivers working to transform the country’s care system to allow everyone “to live and age with dignity.”

“Caregiving has played a major role in my life,” Megan Thee Stallion said in a statement. “When I was growing up I watched my grandmother care for my great-grandmother, and she did it with love, strength, and patience. As a society, we have to support and celebrate our care workers more because caregiving is one of the most underappreciated jobs. My hope is that we can create better environments where people receiving care can feel safe and secure and at home while care workers feel supported and empowered. All families should have access to high-quality resources to provide care for those in need.”

