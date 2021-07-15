Megan Fox Clarifies Calling Trump a ‘Legend’ Following Criticism [Photo]

Megan Fox wants you to know that she does NOT think Donald Trump is a legend.

The actress took to Instagram to clarify comments she made on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week, where she called Donald Trump “a legend in the arena” while she was sitting in the same row as him at UFC 246.

via Complex:

“Uhmmm … I do not align myself with any political party or individual politicians,” she wrote on her Instagram story in response to the backlash. “I never said Donald Trump is a legend. I said he was a legend … in that arena (key part of the sentence).”

Fox continued, “The arena was filled with UFC fight fans. Many of them clearly Republican based off the insane crowd reaction he received walking into the T-Mobile venue. That was an observable fact. Not my opinion.”

Fox closed the post by saying people need to stop jumping to conclusions as soon as they think someone has done something wrong.

“Really loving this uneducated, mid-evil, pitchfork carrying, burn a witch at the stake mentality though. The world needs more of that.”In her original comments, Fox made it clear that it was the people in the arena who who were cheering for Trump.

“I was in a row with [Justin] Bieber, and Trump was also in my row,” she said. “He had, like, thirty secret service with him. He was a legend. That arena was very supportive of Trump when he came in.”

She went on to say that she was also slightly concerned for her safety because she didn’t want to be sitting so close to someone who is a potential target to many who hate him.

“I was like, I don’t know how I feel about it, because if someone is a target, then I’m like, I could be harmed because I’m adjacent to where he is,” she continued. “So I was worried about my own safety, that’s all I was caring about. But yeah, I’ve never seen anything like that before. It was crazy.”

Fox also lightheartedly closed her remarks to the criticism for this with a meme of SpongeBob throwing flowers of light and positivity on people who hate for no reason.

It’s best for everyone if people stop bringing up Tr*mp’s name in interviews now that he’s out of office.