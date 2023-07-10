Meek Mill Shouts "Free Tory Lanez" At Rolling Loud Portugal 2023 Performance [Photos + Video]

Rapper Meek Mill declared ‘Free Tory Lanez’ during his Rolling Loud Portugal 2023 appearance, and fans online weren’t too happy about it.

via: Rap-Up

Following his release from prison in 2018, Meek Mill pledged his commitment to advocating for criminal justice reform. The Philadelphia native’s endeavors extend far beyond his musical career, as evidenced by his recent performance at Rolling Loud Portugal 2023, where he publicly voiced his support for another controversial figure in the music industry.

Performing his 2016 hit “Litty,” Mill sent shockwaves through the crowd by passionately exclaiming, “Free Tory Lanez,” midway through the performance. The plea referenced his former collaborator and featured artist on the song. Currently, Lanez is awaiting his sentence following an assault conviction involving fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

The crowd present at the event seemed not to react negatively to Mill’s public outcry. However, the story changed drastically when the clip hit social media. After being uploaded to Twitter, users quickly unloaded criticism and questions about the musician’s call for Lanez’s release.

The “Dreams and Nightmares” artist was met with a slew of backlash, with many insinuating he empathized with Lanez due to similar allegations of abusive behavior toward his ex-girlfriend, Nicki Minaj.

“Birds of a feather flock together,” wrote one person. Others echoed this sentiment by further fueling the online fire. Another added, “Abusers supporting each other, what’s new?”

So far, Mill has denied any allegations of abuse toward Minaj in a tweet that has since been deleted, stating, “The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women.”

Earlier this month, the rapper attended Michael Rubin’s Hamptons party alongside a slew of other celebrities. JAY-Z, Lil Baby, Quavo, Travis Scott, and many more were in attendance.

Two weeks prior, Meek Mill teased two new projects that are possibly underway. He shared on Twitter, “This other album I got coming I can’t speak on (Not the Vory one), but it’s also gon’ be a top-tier rap album and a vibe…. It’s a collab album from some of your favorite artists on one super movie!!!!!!”

Meek Mill says “Free Tory Lanez” as he performs “Litty Again” for Rolling Loud Portugal. pic.twitter.com/mDU7tIIZPv — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) July 9, 2023