Meek Mill Raps About Taking Lori Harvey Off His Wishlist [Video]

Meek Mill switched up his “Going Bad” bars at Summer Jam.

via: AceShowbiz

In front of thousand of fans, the “Dreams and Nightmares” spitter rapped, “I took Lori Harvey off my wishlist.” He continued, “That’s the only thing I wanted for Christmas.”

Meek first name-dropped the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey on his Drake-assisted “Going Bad” hit. He rapped, “Oh, you rich rich?” (‘You rich rich’)/ B***h, I graduated, call me Big Fish (ballin’)/ I got Lori Harvey on my wish list (that’s Lori)/ That’s the only thing I want for Christmas (true story, uh),” Meek famously rapped on the 2018 song.

He, however, changed his tune in 2019 after it was reported that Lori was dating Trey Songz. “I took Lori Harvey off my wishlist/ Thats what Trigga Trey wanted for Christmas,” Meek rapped live at a club, changing his lyrics.

Despite that, Lori seemingly won’t be bothered as she’s currently in a happy relationship with actor Michael B. Jordan. Of her romance with the “Black Panther” actor, the 24-year-old model told Bustle, “I think we’re both very private people naturally. So we just decide, if we take a picture or whatever it is, do you want to post this? Do we not? We have a conversation about it, like, ‘You want to post this or we keep this to ourselves?’ ”

“We know there are people that love and support us and want to see us. So (we want to) give just enough, but keep the majority of it just for us. We’re trying to find a balance.” Lori also insisted her relationship with the 34-year-old star is “more serious” than any of her previous romances with stars such as Future, Sean “P. Diddy” Combs and Trey Songz. “I think just as I’ve gotten older and interests change, I think this was something that I just decided to be a little bit more public with because it’s a more serious relationship,” she said.

Good on Meek for being respectful. You can watch the moment below.

“I took Lori Harvey off my wishlist” – Meek Mill pic.twitter.com/dk2DjGKncL — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) August 23, 2021