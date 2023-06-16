Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors Do a Quiet Lunch Date in Hollywood

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good, two people who were rarely photographed by paparazzi while they were single, were photographed in public once again on another date — this time in Hollywood.

via Page Six:

The couple was photographed sitting together at a booth as they chatted and checked their phones while waiting for their food to come out. At one point, Good rested both of her legs on the “Creed III” star, 33.

Majors kept it casual for the outing, wearing baggy jeans, a black hoodie under a jean jacket, sneakers and a tan cap.

Good, 41, also kept it simple for the lunch date, rocking a pair of gray leggings, a blue hoodie and a pair of sneakers.

The “Lovecraft Country” alum — who is facing ongoing legal trouble — and Good have been seen spending a lot of time together over the past few weeks.

Last week, they were spotted shopping together for home decor in Los Angeles.

The “Cousin Skeeter” actress and Majors stopped at Modern Rugs to look at a few designer carpets, which can cost more than $13,000.

And last month, Good and the “Devotion” actor were seen enjoying lunch at Red Lobster with her mom, Tyra Wardlow-Doyle, and her older sister, La’Myia Good.

Sources told TMZ in May that the duo’s romance was “fairly new,” adding that they have “gotten close” over the last few weeks.

Although Majors’ love life seems to be blossoming, his ongoing legal trouble with his ex is still looming over him.

The actor was initially arrested in March on charges that included alleged strangulation after his ex-girlfriend claimed they got into an altercation. He was released on his own recognizance with an order of protection.

While the strangulation charge has been dropped, the “Harder They Fall” actor still faces charges of misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault and harassment.

Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, has vehemently denied that her client has committed any wrongdoing and previously claimed he is actually the victim of physical assault, not his ex.

The attorney submitted video footage into evidence that featured the alleged victim partying at Loosie’s Nightclub at the Moxy Hotel in Manhattan, shortly after the alleged fight had occurred.

Majors’ ex-girlfriend was granted a full temporary restraining order in April.

Meanwhile, Good was married to motivational speaker DeVon Franklin for nearly nine years before they called it quits in December 2021.

The pair finalized their divorce the following June.

Franklin, 45, recently addressed his ex-wife’s new romance with Majors in an interview with the “Breakfast Club” earlier this month.

“She’s happy, that’s a blessing,” he said at the time. “If I had that [ill will], whatever I’m putting out, that’s what’s coming back. So, I’m not putting on, I don’t have any ill will towards anyone in that regard because I don’t have any ill will towards myself in that regard. So no, there’s no hate.”

From the Red Lobster, to Morocco, to now Hollywood — the paparazzi always seem to know right where they are (and get good photos of them in the same frame).

Whatever they’re trying to sell — we’re not buying it.