Pete Davidson Charged With Reckless Driving Following Beverly Hills Crash

Pete Davidson has been charged with reckless driving, three months after crashing into a home in Beverly Hills.

via: NBC News

Pete Davidson has been charged with a misdemeanor count of reckless driving after crashing a car into a Beverly Hills house in March, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

In an email confirming the news, the office said the comedian and former “Saturday Night Live” star’s reckless driving “resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home.” No one was seriously injured, prosecutors said.

A representative for Davidson told NBC News there would be no further comment on the the case.

The incident happened March 4 in a residential portion of the city of Beverly Hills, where Davidson was contacted by officers after the collision, a Beverly Hills Police Department source with knowledge of the incident said.

Officers at the scene believed further investigation regarding his sobriety was not warranted by his appearance and behavior, the source said, adding that he was cooperative.

Police felt clear, however, that speed was a factor in the crash, according to the official.

The story of the reckless driving charge was first reported Friday by TMZ.