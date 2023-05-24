Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Spotted at Red Lobster Dining with Her Family

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good, were spotted having a dinner date at Red Lobster on Tuesday.

via Page Six:

The pair — who were accompanied by the “Think Like a Man” actress’ mom, Tyra Wardlow-Doyle, and her older sister, La’Myia Good — were photographed inside the restaurant while they chatted and ate together.

Once they were done with their meal, they tried to hide their faces while walking out of the seafood eatery in Los Angeles.

The three women were treated to more than just a meal as they each walked out of the restaurant with their own bouquet of flowers.

Good kept a low profile by rocking a pair of gray leggings, a vintage T-shirt featuring the band Deep Purple and black Balenciaga baseball bap.

The “Creed III” star — who is facing ongoing legal trouble — wore a tan longsleeved button up, jeans, a pair of Nike sneakers and a gray Newsboy cap.

The outing comes three days after the Majors, 33, and Good, 41, were spotted for the first time together amid reports that they were dating.

On Saturday, the duo held hands as they boarded a flight from New York City to Los Angeles.

Hmm — we wonder how the paparazzi knew Jonathan and Meagan were at a random Red Lobster, of all places. Jonathan’s PR isn’t slick. We’re almost offended by what they’re trying to do.