Jonathan Majors And Meagan Good Go Shopping In Morocco

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good took their romance overseas, going shopping for pottery in Morocco.

The story was first broken by TMZ on May 13, when a source revealed that the pair had been spotted at LA’s Alamo Drafthouse during the weekend of May 6. On May 21, it was reported that the two had been seen holding hands while boarding a flight in New York City. Furthermore, on May 24, the rumored couple was seen eating at a Red Lobster with Good’s family.

However, the alleged relationship has received a cold reception from fans. Many people are viewing it as a PR move to mitigate Majors’ current legal issues. The 33-year-old actor is currently facing charges in New York for the alleged assault of his then-girlfriend in late March. While Majors has denied the allegations and his lawyer has claimed it’s a racially-motivated “witch hunt”, the legal proceedings are currently moving forwards. Despite this, the couple, neither of whom has yet confirmed the relationship, appears to be taking their romance aboard.

TMZ has obtained photos that show Majors and Good in Fez, a major tourism destination in Morocco. In the images, the couple is seen pursuing a pottery store, which has since been identified as Art Naji. Art Naji bills itself the “biggest handmade factory shop of pottery and zellij” in Fez. Zellij is a style of mosaic tilework that is comprised of individual, hand-chiseled tiles. The earliest examples of zellij discovered in Morocco date back to the 10th Century. Furthermore, Fez remains the primary, and most prestigious, hub of zellij production

However, it’s not the first bit of traveling the couple has done together. Majors and Good have been spotted together in both New York City and Los Angeles in recent weeks. While it is unknown how long they are spending in Morrocco, it’s unlikely to be an extended vacation. Majors is due back in court in New York City on June 13.

