Meagan Good Hopeful Jonathan Majors’ Career Will Bounce Back

Jonathan Majors’ assault case almost wiped out his career. But Meagan Good thinks he’ll be okay.

Good embraces a season of abundance, savoring the fruits of a three-decade career. For the Harlem star, gratitude remains her guiding principle.

“As chaotic as the past few years have been, this is the happiest I’ve felt in a long time,” Good shared recently, her voice tinged with emotion.

Reflecting on her personal and professional journey, which includes her relationship with Jonathan Majors, her role in Harlem, and even the impact of the Los Angeles wildfires, she added, “I’m just grateful for the journey and grateful to be loved.”

That love, in part, comes from Majors, the embattled actor whose relationship with Good has faced intense public scrutiny. Alongside this, she’s leading Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black and starring in the third and final season of Harlem, premiering Thursday on Prime Video.

“It’s incredible that our fans have supported us so loyally, waiting for this show like it’s Game of Thrones,” Good said with a smile. She plays Camille, a Columbia University professor navigating love and relationships. The show’s success has been a rewarding chapter for Good, who has long been admired for her talent and beauty.

However, her relationship with Majors, the breakout star of Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, has sparked debate. Their romance began in late 2023, around the time of Majors’ arrest following allegations of abuse by his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

While Majors was convicted of a misdemeanor assault charge and completed a settlement, the controversy nearly derailed his career. Through it all, Good remained steadfast, attending court hearings and even becoming engaged to him in November.

Reflecting on the backlash, Good credits her Christian faith and life experiences for preparing her to face criticism.

“In my 20s, I’d see hurtful things online, and it would devastate me,” she admitted. “But over time—through false allegations, criticism from fellow Christians, and even the end of my marriage—I learned resilience.”

While she finds it painful to see loved ones dragged into public scrutiny, she’s unfazed by accusations that her relationship with Majors is a publicity stunt. “I just don’t care anymore,” she said with a laugh.

Good remains optimistic about Majors’ career revival and is focused on building their future together, which includes launching a health and wellness brand. She also dreams of starring in an action film and starting a family.

For her admirers, Good’s enduring career and ability to defy expectations are nothing short of inspiring. “This is her phoenix moment,” said one close colleague. “She’s breaking free from what people expected of her.”

Despite the ups and downs, Meagan Good’s focus isn’t on accolades but on touching lives through her work.

“Any appreciation is a gift,” she reflected. “I truly feel like my best is yet to come. In many ways, I’m just getting started.”

