Matty Healy Threatens To Slap Azealia Banks (And Then Reconsiders) As Their Online Beef Continues [Photos]

BY: Walker

Published 7 hours ago

Azealia Banks and The 1975’s Matty Healy aren’t on the best of terms right now, to put it lightly. In November, the two went back and forth online after Banks shared some unflattering thoughts about Charli XCX’s performance on Saturday Night Live, and now they’re back at it again.

Healy, whose bandmate George Daniel is engaged to Charli, fired back with a scathing response: ‘All the women you attack seem to be culturally relevant, attractive, divisive and NICE people. I think this makes you jealous cos you’re so talented but everything else about you is a failure. Just rap bro.’

After Banks compared Healy to Frankenstein, things escalated quickly.

Taylor Swift’s ex initially boasted about wanting to ‘slap’ Banks, delivering a wildly dramatic threat: ‘I’ll f******slap you so hard I’ll get a Guiness world record for the highest a rat some bitch calls a wig has ever flown.’

Recognizing the inappropriate nature of his outburst, Healy quickly backtracked, apologizing: ‘Nah I can’t be saying I’m gonna hit a girl that’s insane I’m sorry. You just can’t keep being so mean about my mates and my mrs it’s really hurtful gets me well defensive.’

He subsequently deleted the threatening tweet, acknowledging it ‘was not cool even if I was angry.’

