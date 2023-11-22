Matt Rife Under Fire as Uncomfortable Video of Him and Zendaya Resurfaces Amid Netflix Backlash

People are dubbing Matt Rife a “creep” after a video of him attempting to flirt with Zendaya during a 2015 episode of “Wild ‘N Out” resurfaced.

via: AceShowbiz

In the clip, Matt was challenged to make the “Euphoria” star laugh and spit out the water she was holding in her mouth so his team could score a point. “Look, you’re mixed, I want to be Black, let’s make a lifestyle movie,” Matt told her as he knelt beside host Nick Cannon’s chair.

Zendaya kept her face straight, prompting Matt to approach the actress, who was 18 at the time. He later cupped her face in his face and said, “Spit that water out so I can get your number, please.” Unimpressed, Zendaya wagged her finger to deny his advances.

Matt was quickly slammed by cast members for his actions. “Keep your hands off her, Matt,” one cast member said. Another yelled, “She’s too young,” while someone else added, “A third co-star added, “You not about to do that. That girl got a job on Disney Channel.”

After watching the resurfaced video, Internet users dubbed the interaction “cringe” and “hard to watch. “Honestly he failed at being funny in this clip so he went to touch her face in a sad desperate attempt at getting a reaction out of her. It was extremely cringe and hard to watch,” one noted. Another wrote, “Known Matt Rife was trash since he touched Zendaya’s face on Wild ‘N Out without her consent.”

In other related news, Matt responded to the backlash over his domestic violence joke on his new Netflix special, “Natural Selection”. On Monday, November 20, he sarcastically clapped back at critics in a post which read, “If you’ve ever been offended by a joke I’ve told – here’s a link to my official apology.” He also attached a “Tap to solve your issue” link which directed to a page where fans can purchase special needs helmets from Medicaleshop.