Hall & Oates Singer Daryl Hall Gets Restraining Order Against Bandmate John Oates in Bombshell Legal Battle

Hall & Oates, one of the most successful and iconic duos in musical history, are not just on the outs … they’re in litigation.

In the latest development to come amid the pair’s notoriously rocky relationship, Hall reportedly sued Oates in Nashville, Tennessee on November 16.

According to sealed court documents obtained by the Messenger, Hall and the Daryl Hall Revocable Trust filed the lawsuit against Oates and the John W. Oates TISA Trust.

The suit was filed as a “contract/debt” lawsuit, and Hall reportedly filed a “verified complaint for preliminary relief” through arbitration.

Hall also requested a temporary restraining order against Oates, and both the preliminary relief complaint and restraining order request are expected to be heard before a judge on November 30.

The Hall & Oates pair have suffered several dramatic ups and downs since they first formed the pop, rock, and R&B band in 1972.

With eight platinum records and six No. 1 songs, Hall disappointed Hall & Oates fans across the world last year when he indicated that he and Oates were finished making music together.

“I don’t have any plans to work with John,” Hall, now 77, told the Los Angeles Times last year. “I mean, whatever. Time will tell.”

“Perceptions changed, life changed, everything changed,” he continued. “I’m more interested in pursuing my own world. And so is John.”

“That takes me back to what I was saying about duos,” Hall explained further at the time. “I couldn’t just say what I think, I had to add what he thinks.”

“That’s the f—ed up part of being a duo.”

Meanwhile, Oates last discussed the “ups and downs” of his and Hall’s Hall & Oates relationship two years ago.

While Oates, now 75, acknowledged that it was a “miracle” that the pair were still playing together after nearly 50 years together, he did not suggest that there was any bad blood or financial problems between himself and Hall.

“Y’know, way more ups than downs, to be honest with you,” Oates said in 2021. “It’s actually a miracle, I’m actually shocked that we are able to still play together and it’s great.”

“It’s something that you have to really appreciate, because like you said, it’s not easy,” he added at the time.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hall’s lawsuit against Oates this month also came almost ten years after his second wife, Amanda Aspinall, filed for divorce from the R&B rocker after only six years of marriage.

Aspinall filed for divorce from Hall in Connecticut in 2015. She claimed that the pair’s relationship had “irretrievably broken down” after they wed in 2009.