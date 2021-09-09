‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Trailer Has Fans Excited for Franchise’s Return [Photos + Video]

The first trailer for The Matrix Resurrections demanded and then immediately earned our collective attention Thursday morning, bringing with it a fairly even blend of new questions and long-awaited answers to questions of old.

via: THR

The first look at the highly-anticipated Warner Bros. installment continued the story of Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) seemingly once again trapped inside the simulated reality controlled by machines. The preview sets up that Anderson, aka Neo does not seem to remember his past or who he is, while he discusses his dreams with a therapist played by Neil Patrick Harris. Neo and Trinity apparently do not know each other — yet.

The three-minute trailer is perfectly stirred with Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit.”

Within an hour of being posted, the trailer had nearly one million views on YouTube alone.

Footage of the new film produced, co-written and directed by Lana Wachowski was first shown at CinemaCon where it blew the doors off the industry trade show.

The Matrix Resurrections also stars Jada Pinkett Smith (returning to the franchise) along with series newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Christina Ricci.

A joint production by Village Roadshow Pictures and Venus Castina Productions, The Matrix Resurrections will be released theatrically and on HBO Max on Dec. 22.

Nearly 20 years after the release of The Matrix Revolutions—the third entry in the Wachowskis-created franchise—it’s safe to say that the hype for a return to this story has not subsided in the slightest. Early reactions, including a continuation of people passionately delivering John Wick comparisons, show that fans and franchise newcomers alike are riding into the December release of Resurrections atop a wave of optimism. Check out those reactions below.

I didn't know what I wanted from this. But this is what I wanted. This. https://t.co/235Gh2RjwR — Hilluminati (@bryanedwardhill) September 9, 2021

From a visual standpoint alone, this looks better than 99.9% of the blockbusters released in the last decade https://t.co/7sXKp2J7c6 — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) September 9, 2021

Anyway yeah this is quite good and as a lifelong Matrix fan I'll see you in the cinema at 00.01am on the 22 December. https://t.co/hZvbKnqTeb — Chris Robertson (@_chrisrobertson) September 9, 2021

Lana Wachowski is giving us the new Matrix movie and Lilly Wachowski gave us this tweet so they’re really both more than we deserve. pic.twitter.com/Kgdo5Mfuk8 — Deborah Wolfson (@HowlinWolfson) September 9, 2021

Obviously, Keanu Reeves with a rubber ducky on his head is the best moment in the Matrix Resurrections trailer pic.twitter.com/MWviltk8nB — SPENCE, TODD (@Todd_Spence) September 9, 2021

the richness of color, the deliberate and evocative framing, and from what we can see so far, action scenes that feel very physical. the matrix is imo the ideal philosophical action movie, and it feels incredible to see it return. — Gita Jackson (@xoxogossipgita) September 9, 2021