Mase Responds to Fivio Foreign’s $5,000 Advance Claim, Calls Himself ‘Diddy 2.0’ [Video]

Ma$e addressed Fivio Foreign’s claim he was only given a $5,000 advance to sign with him during a recent interview with the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.

Hosts Gillie Da Kid and Wallo immediately cut to the chase and discussed the Fivio situation. Mase accused Fivio of being “reckless” before claiming that his advance was actually $750,000. “At one time, I gave him $5,000, but I gave him $750,000,” he said at the 5:45 mark of the video above. “Because I set him up to do a deal to where I can control the deal, make the deal what it should be because I knew if he had the leverage, he would go in there and sell both of us out.”

“Then, when we went in the building, I took $800,000 and he took $700,000,” Mase added. “The reason why it went down to $700,000 is because when I gave him $750,000 and I took $750,000, he owed me $50,000.” Mase claims he put $50,000 towards Fivio’s career before he signed his deal, presumably with Columbia Records.

Mase promoted his appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast on Saturday by posting a video with Gillie Da King and Wallo where he called himself “Diddy 2.0.”

Mase doubled down on the self-appointed moniker with “Diddy 2.0” spelled out in $100 bills.

On the same podcast, Fivio previously said he originally signed with Mase for $5,000 after a friend pressured him.

Fivio Foreign admits he signed to Mase for $5k Via @mworthofgame pic.twitter.com/EcRR3IhcDe — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 25, 2022

“The n***a that brought me to him, he was like, ‘Yo, man. Just sign that shit You buggin’,’” Fivio explained. “I thought that shit was going to last until whenever it was going to last. That shit ain’t last two weeks.”