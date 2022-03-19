Mase Continues to Call Out Diddy on Instagram Live: ‘We’re Done With Your Games’ [Video]

Following the release of his Diddy diss track, Ma$e is continuing to blast his former label boss on social media.

via: Complex

Earlier this week, the Harlem rapper called out Diddy in “Oracle 2: The Liberation of Mason Betha,” a scathing diss track in which he questioned the hip-hop mogul’s NYC roots, and accused him shady business practices: “Yeah, I’m just a Harlem n***a reppin’ down a Vegas strip with my own Suge/You from Mt. Vernon, n***a, go and rep your own hood,” Mase raps. “I’m not hating on your Billi worth/Right now, I’m only saying what you really work/You ain’t no architect/You just a n***a who know how to market death.”

On Friday, Mase returned to Instagram to shed more light on his issues with Diddy, who signed him to Bad Boy Records more than two decades ago. In recent years, Mase claimed Diddy rejected his $2 million offer to buy back his music publishing, which Diddy allegedly purchased for just $20,000 in 1996. Mase said he wasn’t the only Bad Boy alum who was mistreated by the label founder, and felt it was necessary to speak out.

“When I see the hurt and the pains of other people on Bad Boy, that motivates me to say something, so I don’t be deemed as a person who just made a bunch of money and turned a blind eye,” he said via Instagram Live. “I’m not going to be like the rest of the people around Puff that don’t tell him he’s wrong. I’m not gonna be like the ‘yes’ men around him that see him ruining people lives and never tell him he’s wrong. More people on here will tell me I’m wrong, but won’t say anything to him. They’ll judge my beliefs, they’ll judge my Christianity, and they’ll say nothing to Puff. They’ll say nothing about it’s a concert for Biggie, and Biggie own daughter couldn’t get in. They don’t say nothing about that. But all of his friends got 50 and 60 tickets. We’re done with your games.”

Bad Boy alum Freddy P recently slammed Diddy in a series of Instagram posts, saying the music executive was the reason why he hated life. The Miami-based rapper is a former member of Da Band, a hip-hop group that Diddy formed in the MTV competition series Making the Band 2.

“A lot of people don’t understand what I’ve been through. This year alone, I’ve contemplated suicide two or three times,” Freddy wrote. “I done pictured my brother walking in, finding me dead. I cried a few times thinking about leaving my son, because you just gets tired of life. It’s like, no matter what you try to do, you just gotta keep battling. N***as got they foot on your neck, n***as wanna see you fall. It’s these n***as like Puffy, he my main motherfuckin’ reason why I really hate f*ckin’ life, dog. People don’t even understand.”

Check out the dis track that started it all below.

