Maryland Rapper Goonew Fatally Shot at 24 Years Old [Photos]

Maryland rapper Goonew was fatally shot on Friday. He was 24 years old.

Police say the 24-year-old, born Markelle Morrow, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a parking lot in the 3400 block of Walters Lane. Morrow was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit detectives are still investigating the incident and are working to identify and arrest the suspect or suspects who shot and killed Morrow.

Goonew told VICE in 2018 that he started rapping in September 2017. “I remember that shit,” he said at the time. “The only thing I did before that is lay like three bars down one time but I was like, ‘I ain’t feeling this shit.’ My homies Borleone and Chaz Bands was like, you gotta rap bruh ‘cause everybody know you in the streets. Borleone was rapping but he wasn’t taking it serious. It was just something to do. I just wasn’t feeling it at the time.”

The next year, Goonew dropped his breakout project Big 64. It featured tracks such as Takin’ Ova,” “Came In,” “Cloud,” and “Free Flock, Free Swerve.” The latter served as a tribute to fellow Maryland rapper Big Flock — who was sentenced to 45 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of firearms and possession with intent to distribute Alprazolam.

Between 2018 and 2021, Goonew released 10 projects chock-full of hard-hitting beats and vivid lyrics about the struggles of his rough upbringing. Songs like “Stain” featuring Duwop Kaine, “No Diss,” and his “Hoodrich” collab with Lil Dude helped turn Goonew into a local star.

PGPD is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.