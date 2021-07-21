Mary Tyler Moore Documentary in the Works with Lena Waithe Set to Produce: She Was 'an Icon'

Mary Tyler Moore is getting the documentary treatment.

The famed actress, who died in 2017, is set to be the focus of a new documentary produced by Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions and Endeavor Content.

via: Vulture

Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions is making its first documentary project, and it couldn’t have chosen a better subject: Mary Tyler Moore, a pioneer for women in television with her MTM Enterprises television empire and the beloved sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

Variety reports that Waithe’s production company acquired the rights from the Mary Tyler Moore estate, and the film will be directed by James Adolphus.

“Mary Tyler Moore is an icon, mystery and an inspiration,” said Waithe in a statement. “With the help of her loving husband, Robert, and her friends and colleagues, we hope to reveal that America’s sweetheart was more human than they ever imagined and was often put on a pedestal she never felt comfortable standing on.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Moore’s widow said in his own statement: “In her high school yearbook, Mary wrote: ‘The world is always ready to receive talent with open arms’… and Mary always sought to surround herself with the best.

“To have extraordinary and purposeful talents like Lena and James tell Mary’s story honors her in a way I know she would have treasured,” Levine said.

Being Mary: The Mary Tyler Moore Documentary will be released in 2022.